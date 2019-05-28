US Capital Advisors Comments on EnLink Midstream LLC’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.91 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.23.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 135.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

