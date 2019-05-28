USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

USAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded USA Truck from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, insider James D. Reed acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Bates acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $185,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,381.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,185 shares of company stock valued at $401,347. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in USA Truck by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in USA Truck by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in USA Truck by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 434,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. 779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,129. The firm has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

