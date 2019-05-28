Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 19,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

