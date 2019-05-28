Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Stake Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.56. 1,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,741. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Stake Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr-stake-lowered-by-western-wealth-management-llc.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.