Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Stake Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.
VBR traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.56. 1,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,741. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More: What is a good dividend yield?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.