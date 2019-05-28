Verasity (VRA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $370,318.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. In the last week, Verasity has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $370,318.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,530,089,100 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

