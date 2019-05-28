Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $75,624.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,181 shares of company stock worth $584,337. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

