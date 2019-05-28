Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,949,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,297,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,317,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,259,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,749,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $244.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $584,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

