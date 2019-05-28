VersaBank (TSE:VB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.46 million during the quarter.

Get VersaBank alerts:

TSE:VB opened at C$7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. VersaBank has a 1-year low of C$6.55 and a 1-year high of C$7.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/versabank-vb-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.