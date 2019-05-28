VersaBank (VB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (TSE:VB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th.
VersaBank (TSE:VB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.46 million during the quarter.
TSE:VB opened at C$7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. VersaBank has a 1-year low of C$6.55 and a 1-year high of C$7.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 5.65%.
About VersaBank
VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.