Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,085 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after buying an additional 1,151,837 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,704,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $26,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 30,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,655. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

