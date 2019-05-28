Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

GENFIT S A/ADR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,342. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GENFIT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

