Vsync (VSX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.00

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Vsync coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Vsync has a market cap of $294,024.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vsync has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011649 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002400 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00072734 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync Profile

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw.

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

