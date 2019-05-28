Welltower Inc (WELL) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $3,075,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $248,512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6,756.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,766,411 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,865,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,920,000 after buying an additional 2,173,416 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 378.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,535,700 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.50. 31,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

