Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 2,654 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.
VBK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,245. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $190.49.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
