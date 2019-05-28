Western Wealth Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 102.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,222 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

