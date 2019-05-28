Wright Medical Group (GCVRZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,633,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,535% from the previous session’s volume of 99,901 shares.The stock last traded at $0.55 and had previously closed at $0.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on GCVRZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Sunday, April 28th.
Wright Medical Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ)
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.