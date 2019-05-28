York Water (YORW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of York Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of York Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

York Water stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. York Water has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.24.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.96%. Equities analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

