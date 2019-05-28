YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 491 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 585,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 202,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,537. The company has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

