YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $157,003,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,819,223,000 after purchasing an additional 336,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 67.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.06.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $200.06. 25,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/yorkbridge-wealth-partners-llc-trims-stake-in-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc.html.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.