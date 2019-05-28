Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.32 Million

Analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) to announce $61.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.67 million to $68.97 million. Sierra Metals reported sales of $62.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year sales of $269.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.24 million to $287.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.63 million, with estimates ranging from $265.90 million to $372.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.63 million.

SMTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,154. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

