Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brown-Forman (BF.B) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brown-Forman underperformed the industry year to date. Tariff-related costs continued to hurt gross margins in the fiscal third quarter, which is likely to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter. Further, underlying net sales began witnessing the pinch of tariff-costs in the fiscal third quarter, in addition to prior impacts on cost of sales and gross margin. Additionally, unfavorable currency rates remain a headwind. However, the company has a robust earnings surprise trend that continued in third-quarter fiscal 2019. Notably, it has reported earnings beat for seven consecutive quarters. Moreover, underlying sales improved for the 10th straight quarter in fiscal third quarter owing to broad-based growth across geographies and balanced contribution from its portfolio of brands. Further, the company is confident of capitalizing on its American Whiskey strategy while benefiting from investments in its brands’ portfolio.”

Shares of NYSE BF.B opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.71 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.41% and a net margin of 23.73%. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

