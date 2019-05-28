Zacks Investment Research Lowers CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) to Strong Sell

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 156,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,990. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $25.95.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 2.55% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

