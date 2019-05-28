Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mamamancini’s (MMMB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.36. Mamamancini’s has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

