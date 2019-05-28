Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vail Resorts (MTN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. Increased expenses related to operations, acquisitions and pertinent weather-related woes continue to hurt profitability. Moreover, intense competition from various modes of entertainment provider is concerning. Also, in order to finance its acquisitions, the company increased its borrowings. It borrowed $70 million for financing the Stevens Pass acquisition and an additional $195.6 million to fund the Triple Peaks acquisition. However, a full-proof business model and wide range of guest-centric offerings position the company for growth. Vail Resorts has a season pass program, which is likely to drive revenues. Further, increased focus on mergers and acquisitions along with effective marketing techniques bode well.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie lowered Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $221.62 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.96.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $214.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

