Zacks: Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Given $51.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $51.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 183 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBCN shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $54.00 price objective on Middlefield Banc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Darryl E. Mast bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,391 shares of company stock valued at $95,521. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 696.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

