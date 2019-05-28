Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 685 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 3,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,436. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20. SPX Flow Inc has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.11 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 685 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-sells-685-shares-of-spx-flow-inc-flow.html.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.