$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams Companies Inc (WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

WMB opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,800.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Williams Companies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

