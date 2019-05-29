$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 97.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 206.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

