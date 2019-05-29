$130.70 Million in Sales Expected for Key Energy Services Inc (KEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will post $130.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $138.00 million. Key Energy Services reported sales of $144.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year sales of $530.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.20 million to $583.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $625.40 million, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $691.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 383.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

NYSE KEG opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.10. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, major shareholder Soter Capital, Llc acquired 128,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $509,889.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 155,460 shares of company stock valued at $599,502 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Key Energy Services by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Key Energy Services by 517.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 77,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Key Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Key Energy Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Key Energy Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 548,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

