Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,656,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,299,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 855,505 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,856,000 after acquiring an additional 843,952 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,339 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/1339-shares-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-acquired-by-clark-capital-management-group-inc.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.