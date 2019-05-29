1,560 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 84,717 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $151.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

