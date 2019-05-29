1,804 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $146,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,182,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,043,000 after buying an additional 812,954 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,873,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,476,000 after buying an additional 252,396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

