19,300 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

SFM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn R. Gensch sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $75,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $71,282.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $730,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,616 shares of company stock worth $1,000,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

