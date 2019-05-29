20,264 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) Acquired by Timpani Capital Management LLC

Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $389,905,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $64,657,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $42,504,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $22,138,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,346,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,678,000 after acquiring an additional 798,615 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,646. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of -36.81.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

