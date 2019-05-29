$44.73 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $44.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $45.90 million. Clarus reported sales of $45.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $230.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $232.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $249.72 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $252.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

CLAR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,588. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

