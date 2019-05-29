$5.99 Million in Sales Expected for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will announce sales of $5.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36 million. Superior Drilling Products posted sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year sales of $22.03 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.89 million, with estimates ranging from $24.45 million to $27.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDPI shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital raised Superior Drilling Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

