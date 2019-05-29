$73.18 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc (UPWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $73.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $302.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $302.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $362.35 million, with estimates ranging from $361.70 million to $363.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

UPWK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.74.

In other news, major shareholder Globespan Management Associate sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,386,016 shares of company stock worth $42,263,068. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.