A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,708 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $944,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of AOS opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

