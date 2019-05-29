A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,381 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $50,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of AOS opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

