A10 Networks (ATEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $469.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.67.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 293,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in A10 Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in A10 Networks by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

