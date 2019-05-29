Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 55.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90,542 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $143.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -306.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $174.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.89 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/acadian-asset-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-wix-com-ltd-wix.html.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.