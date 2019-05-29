ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.12

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of ANIOY stock remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

