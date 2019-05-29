Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $490.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.51. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

