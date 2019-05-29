Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,329 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/advisor-group-inc-has-18-28-million-position-in-spdr-portfolio-large-cap-etf-splg.html.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.