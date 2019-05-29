AeroCentury (ACY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroCentury Corp. was formed to acquire JetFleet Aircraft, L.P. and JetFleet Aircraft II, L.P., in a statutory merger. The company is an operating lessor and finance company which specializes in leasing used turboprop aircraft and engines. The company’s aircraft and engines are on lease to regional airlines and commercial users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., South America and Europe. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded AeroCentury from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AeroCentury in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of ACY opened at $7.91 on Monday. AeroCentury has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $17.15.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroCentury stock. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management owned approximately 3.25% of AeroCentury worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

