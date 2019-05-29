Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 500.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 282,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ENOR opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/affinity-wealth-management-llc-purchases-new-position-in-ishares-msci-norway-etf-enor.html.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.