Alambic Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Covenant Transportation Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 70,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. Analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVTI shares. Stephens set a $25.00 target price on Covenant Transportation Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

