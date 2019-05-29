Alambic Investment Management L.P. Invests $841,000 in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $793.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.79. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.61 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

