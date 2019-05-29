Allstate Corp (ALL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Allstate has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. Allstate has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.42.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

