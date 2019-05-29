Amedisys Inc (AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $490.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.10 million. Amedisys posted sales of $411.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Amedisys from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $549,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $524,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,611.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,281 shares of company stock worth $2,710,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 137.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amedisys by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.