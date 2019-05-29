Analysts Offer Predictions for 3M Co’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2019 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.83.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $163.35 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $165.61 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

